Afghan Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle 790 Sheep Abroad



Tashkent: Uzbekistan has finalized World Trade Organization (WTO) accession talks with Britain, Azizbek Urunov, special representative of the president of Uzbekistan on WTO issues, said on Saturday. Urunov announced the completion of bilateral negotiations with Britain on LinkedIn. “Since then we have gone through internal procedures to sign the Protocol on the margins of the 10th Working Party meeting in Geneva on June 12, 2025,” he wrote.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Britain is the 24th country to finish bilateral market access negotiations with Uzbekistan. Urunov noted that “a few more WTO members are left for the entire completion of bilaterals.” His comments highlight the significant progress Uzbekistan has made in its efforts to join the WTO, aiming to streamline its trade operations on a global scale.





His press office stated that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 14 reviewed Uzbekistan’s efforts and gave specific instructions to accelerate and systematically organize the accession process. The press service emphasized the structured approach being taken to ensure the accession process is both comprehensive and timely.





“As part of the bilateral track, negotiations have been held with 33 countries on market access, of which talks with 24 countries have already been successfully concluded,” the press service said. Uzbekistan’s ongoing negotiations with the remaining WTO members are crucial steps toward its integration into the global trade system, promising broader market access and economic growth.

