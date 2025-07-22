Cambodia and South Korea Launch E-Mobility Carbon Trading Project



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced on Monday that the process to grant veteran status has officially resumed, with 405 veterans receiving notifications of their successful applications from the Veterans Appeal Board. This announcement was made during the launch of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) and the presentation of her first 100 days in office report.





According to Namibia Press Agency, President Nandi-Ndaitwah disclosed that 218 applicants were vetted in May 2025 and are expected to begin receiving their Improvement of Welfare Grant (IWG) by the end of July 2025. This development marks a significant step in supporting veterans as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to their welfare.





Furthermore, under the Individual Veterans’ Projects scheme, 62 veterans received their once-off cash grant for projects in June 2025. The scheme aims to empower veterans through financial support for individual projects, providing them with opportunities to enhance their livelihoods.





President Nandi-Ndaitwah also indicated that internal verification processes are at an advanced stage to disburse project grants to the remaining 315 eligible beneficiaries. The government has committed to ensuring the payment of the once-off lump sum to all notified beneficiaries within the current financial year. This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to addressing the needs of veterans and ensuring their welfare.

