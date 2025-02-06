

Harbin: Vietnam saw a trade surplus of 3.03 billion U.S. dollars in the first month of this year, according to the country’s General Statistics Office. The office reported that in January, the total import-export turnover of goods reached 63.15 billion dollars, reflecting a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to the same period last year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the total export value decreased by 4.3 percent, while imports fell by 2.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Despite the overall decline, seven key exporting items, including electronics, computers, components, phones, garment and textile, footwear, and timber, achieved revenues exceeding 1 billion dollars each in January, collectively accounting for 67.9 percent of the total export value.

