

Ho chi minh city: Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is set to enhance its public transportation system with the introduction of 443 electric buses starting in August, as reported by local media VNExpress on Thursday. This initiative is part of the city’s broader efforts to mitigate environmental pollution.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the inclusion of these electric buses will increase the city’s total to 613. Alongside approximately 500 compressed natural gas buses, nearly 48 percent of Ho Chi Minh City’s public transit fleet will be powered by environmentally friendly energy sources. This development aligns with the city’s ongoing vehicle emissions control plan, which aspires to convert all buses to clean energy by the year 2030. Additionally, the city is offering incentives to encourage individuals and businesses to transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric ones.

