Wall of Fame to Make First Appearance at NASA Awards.



Windhoek: The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) on Thursday announced that its ‘Wall of Fame’ will be introduced at the 20th edition of the Namibia Annual Sport Awards (NASA). The Wall of Fame, which will make its maiden appearance at this year’s NASA on 22 November 2024 at the Windhoek Country Club Resort, will celebrate exceptional contributors in the Namibian sport fraternity.

According to Namibia Press Agency, NSC chief administrator Freddy Simataa Mwiya, during an information sharing session on Thursday, stated that this year’s edition of the Wall of Fame will award three retired athletes. “Those who have retired, even those who have passed on, we also need to recognise them,” Mwiya said, emphasizing that awards are meant to recognize those who have achieved and contributed significantly to sports in Namibia. He acknowledged that not everyone will be satisfied due to the fact that not everyone will get a chance to be inducted.

NSC development officer Erwin Handura also spoke at the session, highlighting

that those inducted into the Wall of Fame will be honored with access to all sports events. “They will receive a ticket that will allow them to enter any sporting event that they want to enter,” said Handura. He noted that no names have been selected yet, and nominations are still being made for the induction.