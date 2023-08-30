Wike, 2face, others make list of 100 peace icons in Africa

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and renowned singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, have been listed among the ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were named among other Africans in the list released by the organiser on its website on Wednesday.

Other Nigerians who made the list included former SGF, Boss Mustapha, Tony Elumelu, Mohammed Abdullahi, Alhaji Imaan Ibrahim, Femi Otedola, Dr Stephen Akintayo, Farouk Khailann and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Renowned clergy, Pastor Jerry Eze, Dr Daniel Moses, Mohammed Dewji, Mesfin Tasew Bekele, AIGP Aishatu Baju, Gabriel Aduda, Tein Jack-Rich, Tosin Eniolorunda, Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye and Nollywood star, Rita Dominic also made the list.

Amb. Kinsley Amafibe, Project Director, Africa, for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, congratulated all Nigerians who made the list.

According to him, the peace icons are Africans drawn from different backgrounds, who have used their talents, positions and resources to build and promote peace across the continent.

He said the list was not exhaustive as there were other Africans who have contributed to peace building across the continent that would be identified and honoured in subsequent editions of the peace-building roll call.

“The 100 most notable peace icons in Africa come from diverse backgrounds and have different life experiences, but they all share a deep commitment to peace and non-violence.

“They have shown us that peace is achievable, and that each person can make a difference in building a better world.

“Through their leadership, activism, and humanitarian work, they have inspired millions of people around the world to join their movement and work towards a more just and peaceful future.

“Over the last three decades, our society has been tethering at the brink of global conflict and the pursuit of peace has given rise to some of the most remarkable individuals of our time,” he said.

He added that those who made the list were people who have dedicated their lives to promoting peace and justice in their communities, countries, and the world at large.

“As we honour these remarkable individuals, we are reminded of the importance of their work and the impact it has had on the world.

“We hope that their example will continue to inspire individuals and organisations around the world to work towards a more peaceful and just world for all,” he said.

He further said that the peace icons included Political Leaders who work tirelessly to resolve conflicts and promote diplomacy as well as activists who use their influence and resources to fight against injustice and inequality.

“We also have humanitarians who provide aid and relief to those in need especially during unrest, as well as artistes who use their craft to promote peace and unity in the world.

“There are real estate stakeholders who work with the humanitarians to provide safe space for homeless individuals and agricultural experts who sacrifice in ensuring Africa, is self-sustaining in food production.

“Also included are media personalities who are dedicated in ensuring that accurate information is passed and financial experts who use their financial strength to contribute to the growth of Peace among others,” he said.

NAN reports that other recipients across the continent included human right activist and African Affairs commentator P.L.O. Lumumba, Rwanda President, Paul Kagame; Seyi Vodi, Hajiya Salamatu Muktah, Josephine Nwaeze, Ayo Animashaun and Prof. Stevens Azaiki.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria