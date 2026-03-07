Witbooi Highlights Human Cost of GBV

Windhoek: Vice President Lucia Witbooi has described gender-based violence (GBV) as one of the most painful and persistent challenges confronting Namibian society, saying the scourge continues to destroy families and weaken the social fabric of communities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Witbooi spoke during the Women's World Day of Prayer commemoration, noting that although Namibia has made progress in many areas of social development and equality, women and children continue to suffer from violence. She emphasized that despite celebrating progress, it is crucial to acknowledge the heavy burdens that many still carry. Witbooi stated that this violence shatters families, erodes trust within communities, and undermines the very foundations of peace and dignity. Each statistic of GBV represents a human life - a daughter, a mother, a sister, and a child.

Witbooi added that the consequences of GBV extend far beyond individual victims, as the violence disrupts families, weakens communities, and undermines social cohesion. She highlighted the Christian teaching of the Imago Dei, which affirms that all human beings are created in the image and likeness of God, reminding society of the inherent dignity and equal worth of every person. She mentioned that when violence is inflicted upon another human being, that sacred image is violated.

She stressed that people of faith have a moral responsibility to speak out against violence, injustice, and discrimination. The Women's World Day of Prayer, which began in 1887 through the initiative of a group of women, is observed globally under the motto 'Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action.'

Witbooi called on churches and faith-based organizations to continue playing an active role in addressing GBV by supporting survivors and challenging harmful attitudes and cultural practices that perpetuate violence. She emphasized that the moral voice and community presence of the churches are indispensable in promoting healing, reconciliation, and social transformation. Witbooi urged the nation to strengthen its collective resolve to protect the dignity and rights of every person, particularly the most vulnerable among us.