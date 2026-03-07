Road Accidents Lead to Most Namibian Police Line of Duty Deaths

Windhoek: Motor vehicle accidents accounted for most Namibian police officers who died in the line of duty over the past five years, with many of the victims serving in the Very Important Persons (VIP) Directorate. This was revealed on Saturday during the commemoration of INTERPOL Blue Day at the Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek. During the ceremony, family members of 17 fallen officers received honorary medals from the Namibian Police Force in recognition of the sacrifice made by their loved ones.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the international observance honours law enforcement officers who have died while performing their duties across the world. A list of fallen officers read during the ceremony indicated that 17 members of the Namibian Police Force lost their lives while performing official duties between 2020 and the present.

Most of the officers died in road accidents, while others were shot dead in the line of duty or died after falling ill while on official missions. The list indicates that road accidents accounted for the majority of the deaths, often occurring while officers were travelling on official assignments, responding to emergencies, or returning from duty. A significant number of the officers involved in fatal accidents were attached to the VIP Directorate in the Khomas Region.

Among those who died in road accidents were Warrant Officers George Shiluwa and Lukas Tagandja Nangolo, who were killed in a crash on Otjomuise Road on 28 November 2025 shortly after dropping off Urban and Rural Development Minister James Sankwasa at his residence. The officers died at the scene after another vehicle collided with their official vehicle.

The list further shows that Chief Inspector Richie Karel Noabeb was the highest-ranking officer to die in the line of duty during the period under review. Noabeb, who headed the presidential escort in the Office of the President, died in a private hospital in Rundu on 24 August 2025 after falling ill while on an official mission.

Most of the fallen officers were male, with Sergeant Mercia Marshal Louw being the only female officer among them. Louw died following one of Namibia's most serious road accidents involving law enforcement officers. On 30 August 2025, a police van in which she was travelling collided head-on with a vehicle carrying members of the Namibia Correctional Service near Mariental. She succumbed to her injuries the following day, while her colleague, Constable Gerson Hepute, died at the scene. The officers had been responding to assist a community member who was in labour. In total, 16 people, including 12 correctional officers and two civilians, lost their lives in the crash.

While road accidents accounted for most of the deaths, two officers were shot dead in the line of duty. Sergeant Eustance Simasiku Matengu was shot by a suspect he was attempting to arrest in Walvis Bay on 27 August 2025, while Constable Marvin Pieters died after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds while responding to a complaint in Lderitz.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu said the deaths highlight broader challenges facing law enforcement, including road safety risks, illegal firearms, and the psychological strain experienced by officers. She said improving working conditions remains a priority. 'This includes improving working conditions through better remuneration, modern infrastructure, and strengthened health safeguards, as well as bolstering operational capacity through advanced technology such as surveillance systems and forensic tools,' she said.

Iipumbu also stressed the need to strengthen training programmes through international best practices, scenario-based simulations, and leadership development. She further emphasised the importance of prioritising officers' psychological well-being through mental health initiatives, stress management resources, and peer support networks.

Namibian Police Inspector General Joseph Shikongo described policing as a calling that requires dedication and sacrifice. 'It demands long hours, resilience in the face of danger, and a firm commitment to justice and peace. Our fallen officers understood this calling. They stood firm in moments of uncertainty,' he said.

Referring to the death of the 34-year-old Matengu, Iipumbu said the officer demonstrated courage and compassion when he attempted to defuse a tense situation in which a suspect had threatened to take his own life by pointing a firearm at his head. 'This story exemplifies the nuanced risks officers face, not just physical confrontations, but the emotional toll of balancing enforcement with empathy. It raises implications for training in crisis intervention, mental health support for suspects, and the need for better non-lethal tools to prevent such tragedies,' she said.

Family members of the deceased officers attended the ceremony, during which candles were lit in remembrance of their loved ones. Among them was Sankwasa Mubita, cousin of the late Sergeant Matongo, who said the loss had left a deep void in the family. 'He was a brave young man, full of life. We all looked forward to him growing up to be a responsible member of the family. We cannot describe the extent of that loss. We do not know the future, but we had high hopes as a family. He was one of the significant members of the family,' Mubita said in an interview.

According to Mubita, Matongo died as his late father, John Matongo, had during the struggle for independence in exile. The elder Matongo was also the brother of one of Namibia's revered liberation heroes, Greenwell Matongo. Mubita welcomed the recognition of police officers who died in the line of duty, describing the ceremony as meaningful and respectful. He said the Matongo family felt honoured that their relative's bravery and service were acknowledged through the presentation of an honorary medal.