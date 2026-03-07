Nngweze Primary School Holds 11th African Day of School Feeding Programme Celebration

Ngweze: A celebration marking the 11th African Day of the School Feeding Programme was held on Friday at Ngweze Primary School in the Zambezi Region. Observed annually on 1 March, the belated regional event was held under the theme: 'Ensuring access to nutritious meals, clean water and hygiene: Promoting safety and resilience in every school meal investment.'

According to Namibia Press Agency, Senior Administration Officer in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, Tyson Mujela, commended the theme, saying it aligns with the African Union's 2026 priorities, which underscore the importance of water, sanitation, and hygiene in school learning environments. Mujela highlighted the programmes' goals to alleviate short-term hunger, enhance cognitive development, and increase school attendance and retention.

Regional Education Inspector for the Katima Mulilo Circuit, Rosco Lukubwe, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of shaping Africa's future through investments in nourishing children. Lukubwe stated that a nutritious meal at school can lead to improved attendance, concentration, academic performance, and community benefits. He stressed that millions of children across Africa depend on these programmes for both education and survival.

Lukubwe expressed hope that school feeding programmes would extend to secondary schools, noting that hunger persists beyond Grade 7. He called the 11th African Day of the School Feeding Programme both a milestone and a call to action. He urged for the sustainability of the programme through dedicated budgeting, integration with local agriculture, and stronger connections with smallholder farmers. Improvement in the nutritional quality and innovation of meals was also emphasized.

The event highlighted that the Zambezi Region has 2,386 beneficiaries of the maize blend school feeding programme, contributing to the national total of 33,118 beneficiaries. Lukubwe concluded by stating that investing in school feeding programs yields significant returns through improved education outcomes, better health, and increased productivity.