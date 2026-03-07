Man Allegedly Commits Suicide at Namiyundu

Luhonono: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Luhonono has opened an inquest after a 50-year-old Namibian man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday evening at around 19h00.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident occurred at Nguluke village in the Namiyundu area of the Kabbe North Constituency. The deceased was identified as Martin Machili Matengu, a resident of Nguluke village.

Police reported that Matengu allegedly took his own life by hanging himself from a tree with a rope. During the incident, the rope reportedly broke, causing him to fall to the ground where he died instantly. His body was later discovered on the ground in nearby bushes by his brother, close to their homestead.

Members of the Luhonono Police Station visited the scene on Friday at around 10h00. The body was inspected and no visible physical injuries were observed.

The remains were transported by boat to Luhonono Police Station before being transferred by forensic officials to the Katima Mulilo State Mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police have indicated that no foul play is suspected at this stage.

No suicide note was found at the scene, and the deceased's next of kin have been informed. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.