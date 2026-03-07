Iipinge Establishes Regional Education Advisory Committee

Oshakati: Oshana Regional Governor Hofni Iipinge has announced the establishment of a regional education advisory committee aimed at improving academic performance across all education circuits in the region. Iipinge made the announcement during the Oshana Regional Prize and Award Ceremony held at Andimba Toivo yaToivo Secondary School on Friday. The event celebrated and rewarded learners and teachers for their outstanding academic performance in the previous year.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the committee will comprise representatives from the business community, the education sector, and other key stakeholders, who will work closely with the Directorate of Education. Iipinge stated that the committee will assess challenges within the education sector, propose innovative solutions, and advise the Office of the Governor on strategic interventions aimed at improving academic performance across all circuits in the region.

'Through this platform, we aim to harness the collective wisdom and expertise of our region to strengthen our education system and ensure that no learner is left behind,' Iipinge said. The committee members include Ndali Nenkavu from the Onamutayi Circuit, who will serve as chairperson; Josua Haimbodi from the Oshakati Circuit; Elisse-Ruusa Kristof from the Ompundja Circuit; Ndaambe Nekwaya and Robby Amadhila from the Eheke Circuit; Erastus Chicco Shapumba and Amalia Schmidt from the Oluno Circuit; David Kambwa David from the Onamutayi Circuit; Orest Shilunga from the Ompundja Circuit; and Victoria Kasita from the Oshakati Circuit.

The ceremony was held under the theme 'Aspiring for Excellence in Education.'