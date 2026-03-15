Witbooi Urges Investment in Ondangwa Trade Exhibition to Boost SMEs

Ondangwa: Vice President Lucia Witbooi has called on businesses and development partners to invest in the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition (OTIE), describing it as an important platform for empowering small businesses and stimulating local economic growth. Speaking at the OTIE 2026 fundraising gala dinner in Ondangwa on Saturday, Witbooi said trade and industrial exhibitions play a critical role in strengthening local economies and supporting entrepreneurship.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Witbooi emphasized that trade and industrial exhibitions are crucial drivers of economic growth, helping accelerate the development of local economies. She highlighted that events like OTIE provide practical platforms for entrepreneurs to connect with markets, access knowledge, attract investment, and build necessary partnerships for business growth. These exhibitions contribute to creating sustainable local economies, especially in towns like Ondangwa, which are increasingly crucial in decentralized development.

Witbooi mentioned that funds raised during the gala dinner would enhance the organisation and impact of the exhibition while supporting capacity-building initiatives for small businesses. She stated that the funds would strengthen logistical, technical, and marketing operations, enhance training for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and improve the overall experience for participants and visitors.

She urged stakeholders to support the initiative, noting that their contributions would drive Namibia's industrialisation and economic development. Witbooi encouraged corporate entities, development partners, and individual stakeholders to invest in this initiative, emphasizing that their support would empower MSMEs, stimulate local economic development, and contribute directly to Namibia's industrialisation journey.

The 13th edition of OTIE is scheduled to take place from 24 April to 02 May 2026 under the theme 'Connecting local trade to the world.'