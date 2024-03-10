Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death at Okahandja

OTJIWARONGO: A 34-year-old man died instantly in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend at their house in Okahandja. Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Otjozondjupa Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner, Edna Nawa, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the deceased was identified as Sebedeus Davis. His close relatives were also informed on Sunday about his death, said Nawa. The incident occurred at about 01h05 on Sunday morning at Nau-Aib township at the town, Nawa said. 'It is alleged that Davis and his 40-year-old girlfriend had an argument over food shortly after their arrival home from a drinking place,' Nawa stated. She added that the police's preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased allegedly took a wooden plank and hit the girlfriend while demanding for food. In return, the suspect (girlfriend) who was preparing a meal for him, allegedly pick up a kitchen knife and stabbed Davis once on the left upper chest area. Dav is sustained a deep cut wound, and as he tried to walk a few steps towards the door to exit, he fell down, said Nawa. The suspect walked to the Okahandja Police Station herself and reported the matter. She was apprehended there on a murder charge. However, she was taken to the hospital by the police for the medical treatment on the alleged bruises she sustained in the altercation. A knife suspected to have been used in the stabbing was also found and confiscated by the police. The woman is expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Monday. Source: The Namibia Press Agency