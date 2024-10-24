Woman arrested for alleged concealment of birth



A 34 – year – old woman has been arrested at Enzile village in the Oshikoto Region for alleged concealment of birth . Chief Inspector Ellen Nehale – Kangulu of the Namibian Police Force ‘ s Community Policing Sub – division told Nampa the woman had hidden her pregnancy from family members and gave birth without informing anyone . ‘ When family members noticed she was no longer pregnant , they confronted her about it . The suspect allegedly told them she had passed a blood clot , which she disposed of in the nearby bushes ,’ Nehale – Kangulu said . The family reported the matter to the police and the woman was taken to hospital , where tests confirmed that she had been pregnant , the chief inspector said . The baby ‘ s body was found buried at the entrance of the family ‘ s homestead by the suspect ‘ s mother on Tuesday , and had already started decomposing . The woman has been admitted to the Omuthiya District Hospital under police guard . In a separate incident , a 47 – year – old man allegedly committed su

icide at Onanke village in the Omuntele Constituency on Monday . According to Nehale – Kangulu , the man ‘ s wife had gone to work at 05h00 while he stayed at home with their eight – year – old son . The boy discovered his father ‘ s body hanging from a marula tree around 19h00 and informed his aunt , who promptly notified the police . No suicide note was found at the scene . The body of the deceased was taken to the Omuthiya police mortuary .

Source: The Namibia News Agency