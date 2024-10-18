Woman arrested for allegedly circulating nude photos and videos



Oshakati: A 33 – year – old woman was arrested at Oshakati on Thursday for allegedly circulating nude pictures of a 31 – year – old female radio presenter on social media . The Namibian Police Force ‘ s Oshana Regional Commander , Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria , confirmed the arrest during a media briefing . Sakaria said the suspect was arrested for allegedly contravening Communications Act No . 8 of 2009 , sub – section 117 ( 1 ) and ( c ) ( ii ). ‘ It is alleged that the victim saw her naked pictures and videos circulating on social media without her consent ,’ he said . He added that the police force ‘ s gender – based violence unit has been in touch with the victim , and all efforts have been made to refer her to the relevant offices for assistance . Sakaria indicated that this is not the only case they acted on and said they will not hesitate to act if additional charges against people who further distributed such images were to be added to the case . He then urged people to be careful when using

social media . Sakaria indicated that the suspect is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate ‘ s Court on Friday . Police investigations continue.

Source:The Namibia News Agency