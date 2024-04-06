Woman gives birth, dumps baby in crop field

  • April 7, 2024
The Namibian Police Force in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of concealment of birth against a 38-year-old woman after she allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped him in crop fields.

According to the region’s crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Saturday, the incident happened on Friday around 12h00 at Oniimwandi village.

The suspect is admitted at Onandjokwe District Hospital.

‘It is alleged that the suspect gave birth to a baby boy in a Mahangu crop field on Friday and placed the baby in a plastic bag, tied it up, hid the plastic bag in a bucket and left it in the crop field,’ Ekandjo said.

He said the suspect’s housemates discovered some bloodstains in the house and started questioning the suspect, who then admitted to have given birth and dumping the baby body.

The baby body was taken to the Onandjokwe State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted.

The suspect is not arrested yet and investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

