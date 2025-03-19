Independence Horseracing Bash Set for Aminuis



Kavango West Region: Kandjimi Natalia Nehova, a 28-year-old woman from Mukekete village, escaped the claws of possible death on Monday, when she pried open the jaws of an attacking crocodile. Chief Inspector Raimbert Muronga of the Namibian Police Force in the region confirmed the incident to Nampa on Tuesday, saying it occurred around 16h00 at the Mukekete riverbank of the Kavango River.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the victim reportedly went to fetch water at the river with her nine-year-old sister. After collecting the water and turning to leave the river, the crocodile grabbed hold of her on the left thigh. Muronga reported that the victim escaped death by taking hold of the crocodile by its mouth, opening it with her bare hands, and that’s when the crocodile let go of the victim and retreated.





Nehova sustained injuries on the left thigh as well as on both hands. She is currently admitted at Nankudu State Hospital in a stable condition. This incident marks the third crocodile attack in the region within less than two months.

