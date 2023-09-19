World Clean-up Day: Rotary Club urges commitment to make earth safer

The District Governor, Rotary International District 9110, Rotarian Ifeyinwa Ejezie, says the enormous responsibilities to make the earth safer and more resourceful are in the hands of everyone and not just the government.

Ejezie said this in a statement issued after an event to observe the 2023 World Cleanup day organised by the District at Ojuelegba, Lagos on Tuesday.

The District governor, while declaring the day open, reiterated the importance of environmental cleanup, saying; “the exercise will promote a better human health and improve the environment’s socio-economic values.

`The environment is our home, and if not healthy, we will not be healthy either. More importantly, cleaning the environment is the key to the existence and survival of life on earth,” he said.

He thanked the Lagos State Government for its contributions and efforts in ensuring a cleaner environment.

“Lagos State government is trying its best in ensuring a better and cleaner environment and over the years have put much efforts and resources in this regard which are visibly yielding results in many areas.

“However, government cannot do it alone, people must also know that they have to play vital roles in keeping the environment safe and cleaner.

“We owe the earth great responsibilities to make it better. We need to know that it is not proper to throw away waste indiscriminately, but throw away thrash in the proper bins to keep our surroundings clean.

“We must also understand how to reuse and recycle materials to reduce waste and pollution,”he said.

Similarly, the Chair, Support the Environment Committee 2023-24, Delight Sunday-Anicho, said the event is “mainly an advocacy to get people to change their minds about how they deal with the environment which normally cause adverse effect, and the possibility of converting their waste to wealth.

“Earth is our home, let us protect it because it is irreplaceable, hence the need to cherish it.

“Do not block the drains with waste. It is our collective responsibilities and duties to prevent flooding and other environmental hazards,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rotary International District 9110 comprises all in both Lagos and Ogun State.

The theme for 2023 World Clean Up Day: “Let’s Do It World” is noted for managing solid waste and cleaning up litter from forests, rivers, streets and beaches.

The World Clean Up Day unite millions of volunteers, governments and organisations in 197 countries and territories, to tackle the global waste crisis and to help create a new, more sustainable world.

This year’s event of Rotary International District 9110 World Cleanup Day was supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Nigeria Police Force, among others.

The activities of the day saw Rotarians turning out in their large numbers cleaning the streets of Ojuelegba to Tejuosho Market areas in Lagos. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria