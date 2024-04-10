World Health Day: 250 people receive free diabetes screening in Asaba



No fewer than 250 people have received free diabetes screening in Asaba, Delta, to celebrate the 2024 World Health Day.

Dr Peace Ighosewe, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Asaba Specialist Hospital, who led other management staff in organising the event, said the screening was part of efforts by the hospital to promote healthy living.

The World Health Day which was established on April 7, the founding date of the World Health Organisation (WHO) serves to raise awareness of global health issues and garner support for their resolution.

Ighosewe said that healthy living was key to good health for Nigerians.

She said there was need to create awareness on the importance of healthy living and that everyone had the right to access good health at an affordable cost.

‘We are also engaging in a health walk and talk, to celebrate the 2024 World Health Day,’ she said.

Ighosewe added that the event was also organised in line with the theme for this year’s World Health Day, which is: ‘Your Health, Your Right’.

T

he News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a cross-section of Asaba residents including the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Mrs Veronica Abang-Gwam, participated in the diabetes screening at the hospital.

Ighosewe further added that the general public was sensitised on the need to exercise regularly, to help maintain physical fitness and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

‘Eat a balanced diet which will provide essential nutrients for optimal health; go for routine medical checkups to allow for easy detection, timely intervention and management of any health issues.

‘In line with the ‘MORE Agenda’ of Gov. Sherrif Oborevwori’s administration, the Asaba Specialist Hospital will continue to do its part, to empower members of the surrounding communities with the right information on the importance of prioritising healthy habits.

‘These healthy habits can significantly improve their physical health, mental wellbeing and quality of life,’ Ighosewe said.

Dr Dominic Uwadia, Con

sultant Family Physician and Head of Department, Family Medicine, Asaba Specialist Hospital, who also spoke at the event, said the hospital would continue to promote healthy living and disease prevention in the state.

Uwadia urged the people not to wait till they get ill before getting necessary medical attention.

Ms Faith Emetonjor, the Medical Laboratory Scientist of the hospital, also advised people to live a healthy life, nothing: ‘Your Health is Your Right’.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria