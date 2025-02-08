Hot News :

Xi Jinping Urges Jilin Province to Advance the Revitalization of Northeast China

Changchun: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged Jilin Province to further implement the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s strategic arrangements for the full revitalization of northeast China in the new era and to play a bigger role in advancing Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after listening to the work report from the Jilin Provincial Committee of the CPC and the provincial government in Changchun, capital city of Jilin.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Xi emphasized that Jilin must focus on high-quality development. He urged the province to unwaveringly take the real economy as the cornerstone and achieve coordinated development through transforming traditional industries, strengthening advantageous industries, and cultivating new quality productive forces.

