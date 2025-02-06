Xi Meets Thai PM in Beijing to Strengthen Bilateral Ties



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday. Xi emphasized the significance of this year marking the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, dubbed the “Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship.” He urged both nations to build on past achievements and work collaboratively towards advancing the China-Thailand community with a shared future, aiming to deliver more benefits not only to their own citizens but also to the region and the world.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Xi highlighted the importance of consolidating strategic mutual trust between China and Thailand amidst profound global changes. He called for both countries to firmly support one another and to counter uncertainties in the external environment with the stability and certainty that their relations offer. Xi expressed China’s readiness to align development strategies with Thailand, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and successfully implement flagship projects such as the China-Thailand Railway. He also promoted the vision of interconnected development involving China, Laos, and Thailand to achieve significant outcomes swiftly.





Xi urged for deepened cooperation in emerging industries like the digital economy and new energy vehicles, aiming to establish more stable and smooth industrial and supply chains. He also commended Thailand for its effective measures against online gambling and telecom fraud, stressing the need for continued cooperation in law enforcement, security, and judicial matters to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, as well as orderly regional exchanges and cooperation.





Furthermore, Xi proposed a variety of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. He expressed China’s support for Thailand’s role as co-chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and congratulated Thailand on becoming a BRICS partner country. Xi reiterated China’s commitment to working closely with Thailand to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, enhance unity and cooperation in the Global South, safeguard world peace, and promote common development.





Prime Minister Paetongtarn expressed her delight in visiting China during the “golden jubilee” of their friendship, acknowledging the special friendly and cooperative relationship forged over the past five decades. She reaffirmed Thailand’s adherence to the one-China policy and expressed eagerness to boost high-level exchanges with China, enhance cooperation in connectivity, economy, trade, and agriculture, and promote people-to-people exchanges to ensure shared peace and prosperity in the forthcoming decades.





Paetongtarn also conveyed Thailand’s willingness to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with China and other neighboring countries, taking decisive measures to combat cross-border crimes like online gambling and telecom fraud. She praised China as a responsible major country in international affairs, safeguarding the interests of developing nations, and expressed Thailand’s readiness to enhance coordination and collaboration with China to tackle global challenges.

