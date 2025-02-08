Hot News :

Over 18,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home in January

China’s Lin Triumphs in Short Track Men’s 500m Amid Thrills at Asian Winter Games

Skier Li Secures Historic 100th Asian Winter Games Gold for China

Kenya’s Forex Reserves Hit New High on Stronger Shilling, High Inflows

Xi Orders Immediate Rescue Efforts After Landslide in Sichuan

Xi Jinping Urges Jilin Province to Advance the Revitalization of Northeast China

Search
Close this search box.

Xi Orders Immediate Rescue Efforts After Landslide in Sichuan

Share This Article:


Sichuan: Chinese President Xi Jinping has commanded an all-out search and rescue operation following a devastating landslide in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The disaster buried 10 houses and left more than 30 people unaccounted for in the affected area.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the landslide occurred around 11:50 a.m. in Jinping Village, Junlian County, within the city of Yibin. In response, Xi, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the need to reduce casualties and ensure the safety of all residents impacted by the disaster.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.