

Sichuan: Chinese President Xi Jinping has commanded an all-out search and rescue operation following a devastating landslide in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The disaster buried 10 houses and left more than 30 people unaccounted for in the affected area.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the landslide occurred around 11:50 a.m. in Jinping Village, Junlian County, within the city of Yibin. In response, Xi, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the need to reduce casualties and ensure the safety of all residents impacted by the disaster.

