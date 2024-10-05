Xinhua Commentary: Celebrating 75th anniversary of people’s republic, China more confident and tenacious in modernization cause

As people from all walks of life nationwide celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of New China, they embrace a brighter future thanks to the all-around progress of Chinese modernization.

The strong confidence and firm conviction of the Chinese people in national development prospects can be demonstrated by a national flag-raising ceremony at Tian’anmen Square in downtown Beijing on Oct. 1, the National Day. More than 120,000 people from across the country watched the ceremony on-site.

Indeed, the Chinese people have every reason to feel pride and confidence. Over the past 75 years, China has transformed from a poor and backward nation into the world’s second-largest economy, achieving moderate prosperity across the board. Living standards have improved significantly. In a historic achievement, the country has eradicated absolute poverty, thanks to decades of hard and consistent efforts. Major benefits from education, social security, and medical care systems — all the largest in the world — have greatly

enhanced people’s sense of fulfillment and happiness.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China has achieved the dual miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, charting a new path for humanity toward modernization. In just a few decades, China has completed a process of industrialization that took developed countries centuries to achieve.

The Chinese nation is undergoing a significant transformation, from standing up to becoming prosperous and strong. These remarkable accomplishments are driven by strong CPC leadership, improvement and innovations in various systems and the implementation and deepening of reforms and opening-up policies.

These achievements are the result of the tenacious struggles of generations and the spirit of self-improvement of the Chinese nation. Over the past 75 years, China has overcome numerous difficulties and hardships. Chinese modernization dispels the myth that “modernization equals Westernization” and opens new channels for deve

loping countries to pursue their own paths. China’s dynamic development has debunked the “End of History” theory and the “China collapse” narrative. The misleading Western narratives and hegemonic moves targeting China only highlight that no difficulties or suppression can hinder the progress of the resilient Chinese people.

After 75 years of strenuous endeavors, Chinese modernization — with green and peaceful development among its major hallmarks — has opened a magnificent chapter and presented promising prospects. However, the road ahead won’t be smooth. In the face of challenges, the Chinese people are more confident than ever in their ability to achieve new successes. Additionally, through the Belt and Road Initiative and other efforts, China is committed to collaborating with other countries to promote shared modernization.

The landmark third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee in July this year outlined plans for comprehensive reforms and proposed more than 300 major measures to inject new vita

lity and sustainable momentum into the country’s modernization drive. This underscores the CPC’s resolve and wisdom in achieving new milestones in national development over the next five years.

The wheels of history keep turning. China has embarked on an irreversible journey toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. With a steadfast commitment to a people-centered development philosophy and a vision for a shared future for humanity, China is poised to reach new heights in its modernization efforts and make significant contributions to global peace and development.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency