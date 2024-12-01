Yemen’s Houthis Launch Ballistic Rocket Towards Israel.



HODEIDAH: Yemen’s Houthi group launched a ballistic rocket towards Israel early Sunday morning, Houthi media outlets reported. Residents near the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeidah shared on social media that they observed a large rocket moving swiftly towards the north during the early hours of the morning.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Houthi group typically releases a statement hours following the launch of an attack. Since November 2023, the group has carried out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and has disrupted shipping in the Red Sea connected to Israel. These actions are reportedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.