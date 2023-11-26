Young Brazilians defeat Chula Chula

Karasburg-based Young Brazilians (YB) on Saturday defeated Eeshoke Chula Chula FC 4-3 in their 10th round match of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership 2023/2024 campaign at Keetmanshoop. The game took place at the Keetmanshoop Westdene Stadium and attracted a large audience from as far as Oranjemund, Lderitz, Aussenkehr, Karasburg and Ariamsvlei. In attendance was ||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick, chairperson of the ||Kharas Regional Council, Joseph Isaaks and Keetmanshoop Mayor, McDonald Hanse among other local leaders. Christinus Windstaan scored YB's first goal in the first 10 minutes of the first half while by halftime the score was 3-0 as YB's Quinton van Staden and Reginald Vries found the net. During the second half Chula Chula boys came back strong with Kennedy Aib and Joao Albino scoring Chula Chula's first and second goals in the first 10 minutes. With 20 minutes to go the boys from Karasburg scored their fourth goal via the boot of Piet Phillips. Albino of Chula Chula scored his team's thir d and final goal with 10 minutes to go. In an interview with the media YB newly appointed coach Galiel Pelwan who hails from the Northern Cape in South Africa, while extending a word of gratitude towards his boys said the win for the team comes as a motivation as they have not done too well in the previous games. 'We really wanted those three points to motivate our players and they did well, we will continue to play to our strengths, put in hard work. I would like to thank our fans and the regional leadership that are carrying us and showing us support,' he enthused. Chula Chula coach John Sikerete said: 'We messed up in the first half so we have to blame ourselves for that, that's why you saw that in the second half I changed the whole line-up and took control of the team and we came back and I should really not blame anyone, but I am disappointed over what transpired in the first half.' YB play against Mighty Gunners on Sunday, again at the Westdene Stadium while Chula Chula will take on Khomas Namibian Police Force. Source: NAMPA