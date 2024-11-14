Zambezi Region’s Preliminary Special Voting Results Announced.



ZAMBEZI: The Electoral Commission of Namibia announced the preliminary special voting results for the Zambezi Region shortly after counting the ballot papers in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the results for the Presidential elections showed Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah leading with 327 votes, followed by Panduleni Itula with 134 votes. Other candidates included Job Amupanda with 24 votes, McHenry Venaani with 29 votes, Bernadus Swartbooi with 6 votes, Erastus Shuumbwa with 1 vote, Sakaria Likuwa with 1 vote, Epafras Mukwiilongo with 5 votes, and Evilastus Kaaronda with 1 vote.

In the National Assembly elections, SWAPO received the highest number of votes with 302. The IPC garnered 106 votes, AR received 39 votes, and PDM and NDP both secured 31 votes each. Other parties received fewer votes, including LPM with 7 votes, NEFF with 4 votes, and a single vote each for NPF, NUDO, SWANU, UDF, and UPM. The UNP managed to secure 2 votes.

Overall, a total of 529 votes were recorded in bo

th the Presidential and National Assembly elections. In the Presidential elections, one ballot paper was rejected, while in the National Assembly elections, two were either rejected or spoiled.