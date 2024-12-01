

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed ending the “hot phase” of the conflict with Russia by securing Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Zelensky emphasized the urgency of placing Ukrainian territories under NATO’s protection to halt the ongoing hostilities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Zelensky suggested that Ukraine could later reclaim territories currently under Russian control through diplomatic means. He highlighted the importance of NATO’s invitation acknowledging Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders as a step toward achieving this goal. Zelensky underscored the necessity of a ceasefire to ensure that Russia does not attempt to seize more Ukrainian land.

Meanwhile, Russia has maintained a muted response to Zelensky’s remarks. The Kremlin has yet to issue any official statement regarding the proposal. However, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russia

n State Duma, expressed skepticism on his Telegram channel. He asserted that Moscow will not permit Western nations to arm Kyiv under the pretext of an agreement and urged Ukrainian politicians to abandon their aspirations for NATO membership. Slutsky argued that Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership is merely a means to advance, rather than resolve, the conflict.

On a related note, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian military has gained control of 88 settlements across the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as the Zaporozhye, Kursk, and Kharkov regions, as of the fall of 2024.