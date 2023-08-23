2023-2024 Academic Year due on September 1

Ministry of Education (MED) announced Wednesday in Luanda the official opening of the academic year 2023/2024 on September 1, 2023 and ending on July 31, 2024, ANGOP has learnt.

In a press note, MED states that the first quarter is due to begin on September 4th and going until December 15, 2023.

It also notes that during this period there will be an Academic Contest such as “Mathematics, Physics, Financial Literacy Olympiads”, “SADC Writing Contest”, as well as “Reading”.

The second quarter will start on January 3rd and ending on March 28, 2024.

During this period, the 2nd grade will conduct National Assessment (Reading Fluidity Proficiency), the 5th and 8th grades will hold National Assessment (Learning of Portuguese Language and Mathematics).

The document also announced the provincial school games going until the 15th of March and the zonal school games for the break of the 2nd quarter on 1-12 April.

According to the document, the third quarter begins on April 8 and runs until July 31, 2024, the period in which the XII Edition of the Mathematics Olympiads, 6th Edition of the Education System Sample Fair –Educa- Angola 2024 will be held.

This includes Mathematics Olympiad of the Community of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), as well as the Final Phase of the 6th Edition of the Physics Olympiads.

The 2022/2023 academic year began on September 6, 2022 in all pre-school institutions - Primary and Secondary Education, Public, Subsidised and Private institutions

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)