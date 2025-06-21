Tesla to Establish First Grid-Side Energy Storage Facility in Shanghai



Chitwan: Seven people were killed and 20 others wounded after two passenger buses collided head-on in central-southern Nepal on Saturday morning, local police said. Three died on the spot after an electric bus and another bus crashed into each other on the Chitwan stretch of the East-West Highway at around 10 a.m. local time.





According to Namibia Press Agency, four others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, as reported by Rabindra Khanal, spokesman for Chitwan district police. He noted that the injured were receiving treatment at different hospitals in Chitwan.

