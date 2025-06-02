Afghan Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle 790 Sheep Abroad



Kabul: The Afghan police have successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle 790 sheep out of the country. The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock reported this development late on Sunday, marking another successful interception by Afghan security forces.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry did not disclose details regarding any arrests made in connection with the smuggling attempt. However, the ministry emphasized that the police are committed to preventing the illegal smuggling of livestock across Afghanistan’s borders.

This recent incident follows a previous attempt thwarted by police a couple of months ago, where 500 sheep were being smuggled from the northern Badakhshan province to neighboring Tajikistan. Animal smugglers frequently attempt to transport livestock across borders to neighboring countries for profit, but Afghan security forces remain vigilant in intercepting such activities.