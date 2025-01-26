Hot News :

Afghanistan’s Central Bank to Inject 25 Million USD to Stabilize Afghani

Man Reportedly Shoots Woman with Arrow in Ohangwena

Ammunition Discovered from Alleged Bomber in Northern Afghanistan

Lunar New Year Celebration Hosted by China’s UN Mission Highlights Cultural Traditions

Philippines Punished 2,765 Erring Police Officers in 2024, Over 900 Dismissed

SADC Condemns Attacks by M23 Armed Group on Military Mission in DRC

Search
Close this search box.

Afghanistan’s Central Bank to Inject 25 Million USD to Stabilize Afghani

Share This Article:


Kabul: Afghanistan’s central bank announced that it will inject 25 million U.S. dollars on Monday in a bid to maintain the stability of the national currency, the afghani. “The bidders, including moneychangers and private banks, should deposit the necessary money in cash in the form of afghani in the central bank Da Afghanistan Bank,” the central bank said in a statement posted on social media Sunday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, over the past month, the bank has injected millions of U.S. dollars into the nation’s currency exchange market to stabilize the afghani and prevent its decline against foreign currencies. The bank also auctioned 20 million U.S. dollars on Saturday.

In recent weeks, the afghani has experienced a depreciation against the U.S. dollar. Currently, the exchange rate stands at about 80.50 afghani for one U.S. dollar, compared to about 69.30 afghani a month ago.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.