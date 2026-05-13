Agribank Provides Essential Farming Equipment to Kavango Regions

Kavango east: The Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) has made a significant contribution to the agricultural development in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions by donating irrigation equipment and farming materials valued at nearly N.dollars 49,000. The donation, made on Tuesday, aims to support two horticulture projects in these regions, fostering sustainable agriculture and rural economic development.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Agribank Kavango regional acting branch manager Duskan Mungalisa emphasized that this initiative is part of the bank's broader commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture, youth empowerment, and economic growth in rural areas. The donation's beneficiaries include 26-year-old Sebastian Mukoya from Kavango East, who received a water tank and irrigation system for his tomato and cabbage project, and the Tapeka Lima Tulye Garden Project in Kavango West, a women-led horticulture initiative that obtained irrigation materials, fencing, and water infrastructure support.

Mungalisa highlighted that Mukoya's project exemplifies the potential of young people to transform the agricultural sector and create sustainable livelihoods. The donated equipment is anticipated to enhance water access and increase production efficiency, addressing challenges posed by climate change and water scarcity.

Kavango East Governor Hamunyera Hambyuka praised Agribank for its meaningful intervention and recognition of the role small-scale farmers and community projects play in local economic development and improved livelihoods. He emphasized that agriculture is vital to the development of both the region and the country, underscoring that investment in local farmers and community-based projects leads to self-reliance, job creation, nutrition, and economic empowerment. Hambyuka urged beneficiaries to use the support effectively to ensure the sustainability and growth of their projects.

Sebastian Mukoya, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to Agribank for the donation. He stated that the support would motivate him to work harder, as farming is his family's main source of livelihood and allows him to provide for his children's education.