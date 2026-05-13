Haimene Condemns Poor Patient Treatment in Oshana Region

Oshakati: Oshana Regional Health Director, Johanna Haimene, has urged nurses to confront poor patient care and unprofessional conduct within the profession, noting the actions of a few healthcare workers are damaging the reputation of nurses across the country.According to Namibia Press Agency, Haimene was speaking during International Nurses Day commemorations at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. She referenced a recently circulated video clip allegedly showing mistreatment of a patient at a health facility, describing the incident as very disturbing and embarrassing for the profession.Haimene highlighted the need to identify and address weaknesses and unbecoming behaviors within the nursing profession to restore its image. She called upon nurses to improve patient care, professionalism, and attitudes towards vulnerable patients who are already facing physical, mental, or emotional challenges.Professionalism and ethical conduct were emphasized as essential elements in nursing practice. Haimene urged nurses to uphold integrity, accountability, and respect for human life while promoting teamwork, discipline, and ethical standards in health facilities.She also stressed the importance of experienced nurses mentoring younger professionals entering the healthcare system. International Nurses Day is commemorated annually to recognize the contribution of nurses to healthcare systems and patient care, and this year's theme was 'Our nurses, our future: Empowered nurses save lives.'