Huawei Sees Rising Demand for AI Ready Data Storage in Africa

Windhoek: Huawei has stressed that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), digital healthcare, and hybrid education is increasing demand for faster, larger, and more secure data storage systems across Africa. Speaking at the Huawei ICT Congress 2026, Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Region Senior Expert for Storage Solutions, James Maina, highlighted the company's expansion from traditional storage products into AI-compatible and cloud-based systems designed to support modern industries.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Maina emphasized that AI is already an integral part of current technological advancements. He stated that Huawei has spent the past decade evolving from a niche player into one of the global leaders in storage technology, now standing as the leading storage provider in Southern Africa. He pointed out that industries such as banking, mining, healthcare, and research require systems capable of processing large volumes of data quickly and efficiently.

Maina noted the critical need for rapid transaction processing in banking, as delays can result in financial losses. He also mentioned that research institutions and mining companies demand storage systems that can scale to manage massive datasets while maintaining high performance. He highlighted the growing threat of ransomware attacks to governments and businesses, underscoring the importance of investing in systems capable of detecting suspicious activity before data is compromised. Huawei's OceanCyber platform, he explained, monitors storage activity and identifies abnormal behavior linked to cyberattacks.

In the healthcare sector, Maina identified fragmented medical information systems as a significant challenge in parts of Africa, complicating access to patient records across regions. He argued that a unified information source would streamline government service provision. Huawei's storage platforms, he said, support medical imaging, pathology analysis, and gene sequencing, citing a project in China where gene sequencing processing time was significantly reduced.

Maina also discussed the shift towards hybrid and online learning, noting that schools and universities now require digital infrastructure capable of storing teaching materials, recorded lessons, and classroom analytics. He added that some African institutions are reconsidering their dependence on Western technology providers due to geopolitical tensions and concerns about future service access restrictions.