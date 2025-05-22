Myanmar Hosts 59th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting in Yangon



Opuwo: The Kunene Boxing Federation (KBF) has reiterated its commitment to promoting boxing in the Kunene Region, with Friday’s amateur boxing bonanza scheduled to take place in Opuwo. The Opuwo Open Market will come to life Friday night, when over 30 amateur boxers will trade blows, with prizes to be won in both junior and senior categories. The two-week long Opuwo Trade Fair, which commenced on Wednesday, annually adds a boxing bonanza to their calendar.





According to Namibia Press Agency, KBF vice chairperson Eerike Kanambunga confirmed the event on Wednesday, stating that the boxing bonanza is part of the federation’s continued efforts in developing and shaping amateur boxers in the region. ‘This is an annual event hosted each year during the trade fair, where we invite various boxers from all over the country to trade blows as we seek to develop our boxers into professional boxers,’ said Kanambunga.





He also stated that their goal is to provide a platform to willing amateur boxers who aspire to turn professional while equally fostering and moulding good characters, a platform that also allows them to showcase their skills, help them gain experience and join the ranks of the national team setup. ‘This is more than boxing, this is about promoting amateur boxers, turning them into professionals for them to survive through sports,’ he added.





The event will include boxers from Okakarara, Khorixas, Windhoek, Sesfontein, Opuwo, and the Omusati region as they compete for dominance. To enhance fair competition, professionalism, and promote sportsmanship, Kanambunga noted that regional referees and judges are currently undergoing training to boost their experience and insights on boxing. The training started on Wednesday and concludes Friday afternoon.





‘To this end, more than six boxers who went through these boxing bonanzas have been selected to represent the national team in various categories,’ said Kanambunga, adding that winners will be rewarded with trophies and medals, with the selection of the regional team also set to be conducted after the final bout. The event is sponsored by the Opuwo Town Council, which is the main patron of the event, along with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture.

