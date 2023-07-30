Ambassador delivers credentials to Serbian president

Emílio Miguel de Carvalho Sobrinho recently handed over his credentials to the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who accredited him as Angolan ambassador to that country.

At the meeting, the Serbian president reiterated his country's commitment to maintain friendly relations with Angola, based on mutual understanding, respect, support and common values.

Aleksandar Vucic said there is significant potential to improve the economy and cooperation in various areas, such as agriculture and food industry, metallurgical and electrical industry, construction, tourism and ICT.

At the end of the meeting, President Vucic thanked Angola for its consistent position based on the principles of respect for Serbia's territorial integrity.

On the occasion, the Angolan ambassador reiterated Angola's commitment to closer relations and proposed the creation of a team to work on speedup of cooperation between Serbia and Angola.

The diplomat also requested an increase in the number of scholarships for Angolan students, under the “World in Serbia” programme.

Agreements signed

Angola and Serbia signed in March 2022 in Belgrade a total of four legal instruments, as part of strengthening the state of bilateral cooperation in the most varied domains between the two states

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)