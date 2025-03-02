Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund Secure Victories in Bundesliga Matches



New York: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his candidacy for the position of New York City mayor as he launched his electoral campaign on Saturday. “Our city is in crisis. That’s why I am running to be mayor of New York City. We need government to work. We need effective leadership,” Cuomo stated on social media platform X.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the city is gearing up for its mayoral election scheduled for November 4, 2025. Cuomo is set to compete against the current mayor, Eric Adams, and other Democratic candidates in what is expected to be a crowded race. Alongside his announcement, Cuomo released a 17-minute video outlining his positions and launched his mayoral campaign website.





In the video, Cuomo acknowledged past mistakes, saying, “Did I make mistakes, some painfully? Definitely. And I believe I learned from them and I am a better person for it.” Cuomo, born in 1957, began his tenure as New York state governor in January 2011 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. However, he resigned in August 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations.





Independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James reported that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020. Cuomo is part of a prominent Democratic family, with his father, Mario Cuomo, having served as the 52nd governor of New York for three terms, and his brother, Chris, being a well-known television journalist and anchor.

