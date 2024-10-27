Angolan man allegedly attacks another Angolan man with a panga at omuntele



The Namibian Police Force ( NamPol ) in the Oshikoto Region has arrested a 50 – year – old Angolan man for allegedly cutting a 36 – year – old Angolan man with a panga three times on the head and twice on the left arm . According to NamPol ‘ s Crime Investigations Coordinator , Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Sunday , the incident happened on Friday at around 20h00 at Ofilu cucashops at Oothadhambuku village in the Oshikoto ‘ s Omuntele Constituency . The victim is from Otjihandji area in Angola , while the suspect is originally from Santa Clare in Angola and a case of attempted murder has been opened against the suspect . ” It is alleged that the victim and the suspect got involved in an argument and no one knows what the arguments were all about because the suspect and victim were talking in their Angolan language ,” reported Ekandjo . He added that the suspect went home and collected the panga and returned back to the same cucashops and suddenly started chasing the victim and cut him with the panga t

hree times on the head and twice on the left arm before running away . ” The victim was seriously injured , and an ambulance from Onanke clinic was summoned and transported the victim to Omuthiya District hospital from where he was transferred to Onandjokwe state hospital . He is said to be in Intensive Care Unit ( ICU ) in a critical condition ,” Ekandjo reported . The suspect and the victim are employed as domestic workers at different houses in Onanke village . The suspect has been arrested and will appear before Ondangwa Magistrate ‘ s Court on Monday . Investigations into the matter continue .

Source: The Namibia News Agency