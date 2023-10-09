Angolan referees attend CAF training

The Angolan assistant referees Jerson Emiliano dos Santos and Ivanildo Lopes are part of the list of 64 professionals selected for the preparatory training to take place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from September 11 to 16, with the aim to improve their performance at the African Cup of Nations (CAN'2023).

The six-day training session will be given to 32 referees and an equal number of assistant referees , as well as four video referee officials and six technical and physical instructors with a certain amount of experience.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the training will include physical, theory and technical tests which will ensure that all referees can be aware of the rules of the game , video assistant referee, among other important issues regarding refereeing activity.

The CAF representative for Refereeing and Football Technology, Noumandiez Desire Doue revealed that they have selected the best professional referees and technical professionals on the continent to ensure the success of the continental tournament.

Angola qualified for the final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Côte d´Ivoire.

Source: Angola Press News Agency