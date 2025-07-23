Visa Free Entries Into China Doubles In 2024



Nkurenkuru: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) held an engagement session at Nkurenkuru in an effort to mobilise young people in the Kavango West Region to join the fight against corruption.





According to Namibia Press Agency, since the establishment of the Rundu office, the ACC has registered 26 corruption cases in the Kavango West and East regions, as well as the Zambezi region, with the majority concentrated in recruitment, revenue, and procurement. ACC Chief Public Education and Corruption Prevention Officer, Paulus Lyambezi, stated that Kavango West accounts for only three of these cases, with officials attributing the low number to a lack of awareness and fear of victimisation among potential whistleblowers.





‘We currently have 26 cases in cross-cutting areas which include recruitment, revenue and procurement. Those are the major areas where most corruption is being recorded,’ Lyambezi said.





Lyambezi further mentioned that the low reporting rate in Kavango West has prompted the commission to launch targeted sensitisation campaigns, particularly focusing on young people who represent the region’s future leadership. Nkurenkuru Constituency youth activist Gabriel Tenga expressed enthusiasm about the engagement outcomes, stating that the session provided comprehensive information about the Whistleblower Protection Act, which ensures anonymity for those reporting possible corruption.





He said the legal framework addresses one of the primary barriers preventing people from coming forward with information about corrupt practices. ‘The Whistleblower Act actually protects you, and also ACC has mechanisms in place to also protect whistleblowers,’ Tenga said.





Lyambezi added that the commission has established clear procedures for handling corruption reports, with investigators employing various tactics to collect evidence while protecting whistleblower identities. Cases undergo thorough investigation before being handed over to the Prosecutor General for legal action. ‘If you want to remain anonymous you can do so. Your name will not be revealed, just give the information or the case that you want to report,’ he said.

