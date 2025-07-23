Visa Free Entries Into China Doubles In 2024



Kabul: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued visas to nearly 250,000 foreign nationals from 176 countries and regions over the past 12 months, reflecting a significant rise in international engagement, according to official data released on Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Mohammad Shoaib Baryali, director of consular affairs at the ministry, stated during a government accountability program, “In the past year, we issued nearly 250,000 visas to foreign nationals from 176 countries, marking a 60 percent increase compared to previous years.”





Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi noted that senior officials from 13 countries and representatives from various international organizations traveled to Afghanistan during the cited period. Since resuming power in August 2021, the Afghan interim government has been working to build and expand diplomatic relations with the international community.

