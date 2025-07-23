Visa Free Entries Into China Doubles In 2024



Kharas: Kharas Governor, Dawid Gertze, has announced that the directorate of health and social services in the region is operating at merely 35 percent of its required workforce capacity, highlighting a critical shortage that is affecting the delivery of health services.





According to Namibia Press Agency, during his State of the Region Address, Governor Gertze emphasized the importance of the health and social services sector for the community’s well-being and resilience. Despite notable investments in infrastructure and equipment, the sector continues to struggle with workforce shortages, limited mental health services, and uneven access to services, particularly between urban and rural areas.





The governor expressed particular concern about escalating mental health issues in the region, especially among young people. Factors such as unemployment, social media pressures, and insufficient psycho-social support are contributing to rising rates of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.





To enhance healthcare delivery, the Ministry of Health has allocated approximately N.dollars 5.9 million for essential medical equipment in the 2024/25 financial year. This includes dialysis units, neonatal ventilators, anesthesia machines, and CTG monitors. Additionally, the Karasburg Hospital benefited from private donations worth N.dollars 1.3 million, facilitating the replacement of essential equipment like autoclaves and a necessary roof renovation.





During the reviewed period, Keetmanshoop Hospital completed a new specialist wing valued at N.dollars 7.4 million and established a dialysis center, both funded by the Social Security Commission. Despite these advancements, the Health Ministry still requires an additional N.dollars 8.84 million for advanced diagnostic and surgical tools, including CT scanners and ICU ventilators.





Governor Gertze also highlighted the success of the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission efforts, with the percentage of children born to HIV-positive mothers testing negative improving from 97 percent to 100 percent. However, he remains concerned about ongoing issues of maternal, neonatal, and under-five mortality. To address these challenges, the ministry is actively seeking public-private partnerships to extend access to skilled care and emergency obstetric services, ensuring that expectant mothers and newborns receive the critical care needed.

