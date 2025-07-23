Visa Free Entries Into China Doubles In 2024



Berlin: Fans of German football, both national and international, can look forward to new insights as the League Association DFL announced plans to expand its TV and social media coverage. Association CEO Steffen Merkel called the initiative “a peek through the keyhole,” aimed at drawing more attention and boosting the league’s international revenues.





According to Namibia Press Agency, to bring fans closer to the action, clubs and players will be expected to provide additional content such as interviews, locker-room footage, and behind-the-scenes clips filmed on mobile phones by coaching staff and players. The new package includes coverage from inside team buses and hotels, the players’ walk into the stadium, and the locker room.





TV crews will receive expanded access, including live broadcasts from the field and interviews from the center circle shortly after full time. They will also be able to cover post-match team meetings and capture audio of speeches by coaches or players in more than 50 games per season. League official Merkel described the project as “closer to the game.”





The format is expected to launch with the 2025-26 second division season and debut around the German Supercup final on August 16, when 2025 Cup winner VfB Stuttgart faces 2025 League champion Bayern Munich. Schalke 04 will host Hertha BSC on August 1 in the second division’s opening match. The DFL official called the plan an “innovative top-media product with world-class standards.”





Merkel said the decision is intended to boost the global appeal of German football and meet evolving customer demands, particularly among younger audiences. International revenues have stagnated in recent years, seeing only a slight increase to 217 million euros annually. Players and coaching staff will be responsible for contributing content, while team buses will be fitted with cameras to document their journey from hotel to stadium.





In recent years, fans have voiced concerns over a growing disconnect between teams and supporters. For younger viewers, the project will feature in-game highlight clips. The initiative marks a return to earlier traditions, when a more open approach was common before clubs gradually began limiting access.





The DFL also announced greater use of so-called Ref-Cams, with referees expected to “deliver an additional and unusual view from their perspective,” Merkel said. The Association recently introduced a referee information system, allowing referees to announce decisions over the arena’s PA system, making them audible to all fans.

