Global Energy Interconnection Standards Released to Enhance Green Development



Siem reap: Archaeologists have completed the restoration of broken window pillars at two locations in the Banteay Samre Temple in Cambodia’s Angkor Archaeological Park, the APSARA National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Friday. Long Nary, head of the restoration team from the ANA’s Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology, said the experts identified the damaged window pillars that had fallen and assessed the extent of the damage, which included cracks and fragmentation. Then, they worked diligently to reassemble the stones of these pillars, he added.





According to Namibia Press Agency, at the north gate, the window pillars were found to be in a particularly dilapidated state, necessitating extensive repairs and reinforcement, Nary said, adding that the team focused on connecting the broken stones to restore their strength and stability. Similarly, the west gate also exhibited damage, with some stones having fallen and shattered, he said. “The restoration process included cleaning moss from the affected areas, connecting stones with cores, sealing joints, and filling cracks to prevent future water infiltration,” he said. He added that the successful restoration has “addressed critical structural issues that posed a risk of collapse.”





Nary attributed the deterioration of these window pillars to their age, with hundreds of years of exposure to environmental factors such as sunlight, humidity, and rain leading to significant cracks and tears. He said the restoration has not only preserved the historical integrity of the Banteay Samre Temple, but also ensured its structural safety for future generations.





Banteay Samre is one of the magnificent temples in the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province. The UNESCO-listed park, which is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian nation, is home to 91 ancient temples built from the ninth to the 13th centuries. The park attracted a total of 527,577 international tourists during the January-May period of 2025, generating a gross revenue of 24.5 million U.S. dollars from ticket sales, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

