Army chief reaffirms commitment to democracy, tasks cadets on loyalty

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to supporting and protecting democracy in Nigeria.

Lagbaja said this at the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning/Oath Taking Ceremony for Executive Commission Course 1/2023, on Saturday in Jaji, Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Lagbaja, the only thing better than democracy for Nigeria in this modern era, is more democracy.

He said that subordination of the military to constituted authority remains the most fashionable means of promoting military professionalism.

The COAS said that the desire of every Nigerian was to have a flourishing and uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance that promotes national values and the interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“I therefore charge all Nigerian army personnel to be proud champions of our flourishing democracy and remain apolitical in discharging their constitutional duties.

“The Nigerian army remains committed to ensuring the security of lives and property across the country.

“We are working assiduously to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and support relevant security agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property within the country,” he said.

The Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, who superintended the training of the cadets, said that the commissioned officers had been imbued with requisite skills to function as officers.

Olatoye said that the newly commissioned officers had been trained to be loyal, courageous and dedicated in their service to the nation.

According to the statement, Nwachukwu said the COAS, afterwards, conferred Presidential Commission on the Passing out Cadets, to the rank of Lieutenant, after which the Oath of Allegiance was administered to them.

He said the 239 passing out cadets comprising 12 females and 228 males were already in service as soldiers drawn from various corps who were selected for Executive Commissioning, after three months of intensive military training.

According to him, three cadets emerged in flying colours amongst their contemporaries.

Cadet A Saminu came first in order of merit, while Cadet SC Nwokanta came second and Cadet OY Yahaya bagged the third position.

“Highpoint of the event was the presentation of Parchment of Commission to the newly commissioned Officers.

“After the Commissioning ceremony, the COAS paid an empathy visit to officers and soldiers who were wounded in action during operational engagements at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria