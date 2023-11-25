Baby accidentally run-over, dies

An 11-month-old baby boy identified as Isac Linus, died after he was accidentally run over by a 48-year-old man at Oshandumbala village in the Oshana Region. Oshana Namibian Police Force community affairs officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed this on Saturday, saying the incident occurred Thursday evening and a case of culpable homicide is being investigated. 'It is alleged that the suspect was reversing a motor vehicle with Windhoek registration, a metallic grey Toyota pick-up, when his 12-year-old son screamed telling him that there's a baby behind the vehicle. He immediately stopped and picked up the baby,' Aiyambo said. The baby was rushed to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital but declared dead upon arrival at the health facility. Source: NAMPA