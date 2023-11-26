Namibia on course to T20 World Cup qualifiers

The national senior cricket team 'The Eagles' are still on course of qualifying for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup after successfully winning their third match on Saturday here. The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in the United States of America and West Indies from 04 to 30 June 2024 with 20 teams competing for top honours. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Final 2023 is underway in Windhoek, Namibia with seven nations competing for the top two slots that will guarantee them a place at next year's World Cup. The host Namibia has thus far managed to put up impressive displays winning their opening three matches in the competition on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Wanderers Sports Field in Pioneers Park. Since the competition kicked off Namibia has been on top of their game showing few weaknesses as they outclassed competition favourites Zimbabwe on Wednesday, then got the best of Uganda with a six-wicket win. On Saturday, the Eagles' powerful top-order was at it again as they defeated Rwanda by 68 runs based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at the Wanderers Cricket Ground. Nikolaas Davin who has been impressive since the start of the competition once again made 80 runs off just 59 balls after Rwanda won the toss and elected to field first. Davin, along with the stylish Michael van Lingen, scored a quick 60 runs in the first seven overs before Van Lingen and skipper Gerhard Erasmus were dismissed. Jan Frylinck remained unbeaten at 45 runs from 28 balls while the powerful JJ Smit scored an unbeaten 30 runs off 10 balls. Together, they hit five sixes, taking Namibia's total score to 207 for three in their allotted 20 overs. Rwanda's response couldn't have been worse as they lost two wickets in the first seven balls and were at three for three by the end of the second over. Namibia and Kenya are tied on six points after three matches thus far, but Namibia leads the log standing. They are set to face each other next in the competition on M onday. Source: NAMPA