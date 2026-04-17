Balanced Energy Mix Critical for Namibia’s Power Future: Experts

Namibia: Namibia must develop a balanced energy mix incorporating renewable energy, gas-to-power solutions, and long-term options such as nuclear power to strengthen electricity security and affordability. This emerged during a panel discussion titled 'Powering the Future: Designing Namibia's Energy Mix' at the Namibia International Energy Conference on Thursday.According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPower's Chief Operating Officer, Ben Mingeli, stated that Namibia has historically relied on electricity imports but is steadily expanding domestic generation capacity. "Historically as a country we are always dependent on imports to meet our demand. Going forward the energy mix will address a number of issues including energy security, affordability and environmental sustainability," Mingeli said. He noted that renewable energy is already making a significant contribution to the country's electricity supply. "We have about 50 per cent of our midday demand supplied from renewables and over the next two to three years we are targeting up to 394 megawatts of renewable energy capacity," he said.Executive for Technical at the Electricity Control Board, Petrus Johannes, emphasized that Namibia still imports between 40 and 60 per cent of its electricity from neighboring countries, underscoring the need to boost local generation. "I think the challenge remains security of supply because we are relying on imports from the region," Johannes said.Chief Geoscientist at the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy, Nortin Titus, discussed the consideration of nuclear power as a long-term component of Namibia's energy strategy. "The realistic timeline, considering the preparatory work that needs to be done, is around 2045 before Namibia could see a nuclear power plant," Titus said.The panel discussion formed part of the four-day conference held under the theme 'The Road to First Oil and Beyond: Partnership. Investment. Growth.'