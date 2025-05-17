World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Kavango West Region: Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Arts, and Culture, Dino Balloti, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that no child in Namibia attends school in makeshift structures. Speaking at a regional briefing with the Directorate of Education Management in the Kavango West Region on Friday, Balloti highlighted the ministry’s dedication to improving education and acknowledged the region’s resilience despite ongoing challenges.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Balloti emphasized the importance of addressing the issue with the current 24 billion budget, stating that it should be possible to allocate 10 million to resolve the problem of makeshift school infrastructures. He stressed the need for a balanced allocation of resources within the education sector, citing numerous challenges, including the safety and condition of school facilities.





Balloti questioned the prioritization of resources, pointing out the incongruity of investing in schools in Windhoek while other schools are in a state of disrepair. He urged for accountability and resourcefulness, especially in addressing the lack of ablution facilities and access to water in schools.





He also made a strong commitment to ensuring that no child attends school in makeshift infrastructures, using Bravo School as an example of a marginalized community suffering from inadequate school facilities for years. Balloti held himself accountable and promised that, even at the expense of not building a football stadium, the issue of makeshift school structures would be resolved.





Furthermore, Balloti expressed gratitude towards private sector partners and government agencies investing in infrastructure but criticized the lack of prioritization in addressing the most urgent needs. He called for shared responsibility to ensure that by 2025, there are no longer learners attending school in makeshift structures.





Balloti concluded by pledging a renewed focus on improving education, youth development, sport, and innovation, despite constrained resources, stating that having 29 schools without proper structures is unacceptable and will not continue.

