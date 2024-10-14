Banwa: Provincial Secretary General Launches Rice Harvest



The Secretary General of the Banwa province, Abdoul Kader Kongzabré, gave the starting signal for the rice harvest on Saturday, October 12 in Solenzo during a guided tour of a developed lowland.

The Banwa provincial agriculture department organized a guided tour of a rice field in the town of Solenzo where it has developed 30 hectares for rice production.

The wet agricultural campaign of this year 2024-2025 was marked by low rainfall activity at the beginning of the season but this rainfall situation was surplus during the 3rd quarter and this month of October in all the municipalities of the province, causing flooding of more than 2000 hectares of crops.

According to the provincial director of agriculture, Madou Coulibaly, despite the late start of the campaign and the security situation, the province recorded more than 90,000 hectares of cereals, 56 hectares of cash crops and more than 8,000 hectares of food crops.

As part of the agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive, the Banwa province benefited from s

tate support, said the provincial director of agriculture.

This year, 822 hectares of free plowing were carried out and 180 hectares of rice lowlands were developed.

The Secretary General of the Banwa province, Abdoul Kader Kongzabré, took this opportunity to give the starting signal for the rice harvest alongside the Head of Solenzo Canton and all the producers and the directors and heads of department.

The producers’ spokesman, Abdoulaye Kiemdé, made complaints to the authorities: “We are asking for help in building the dikes. We are also requesting a store to store our produce, a rice huller and a ploughing tractor.”

